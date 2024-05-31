Lithuania may send military instructors to Ukraine, says PM Ingrida Šimonytė

PM Ingrida Šimonytė noted that Lithuania trained the Ukrainian military even before the full-scale Russian invasion

Ingrida Šimonytė (Photo: EPA)

Lithuania is ready to send instructors to help train soldiers on Ukrainian soild, if necessary, the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonytė, announced In an interview with Bloomberg.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"Lithuania, if needed, maybe would train them also in Ukraine in partnership with countries that would be willing to do so," she said.

Lithuania trained Ukrainian servicemen even before the full-scale invasion of Russia, Šimonytė added.

"We were preparing them for this invasion. And this is a long-term cooperation between our and the Ukrainian military," the premier noted.

Lithuanian instructors are currently training Ukrainian military both in third countries and in Lithuania.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he intends to present a plan for the possible placement of French military instructors in Ukraine next week.

On Thursday, Reuters wrote that Paris hopes to form and lead a coalition of countries offering such assistance to Kyiv.