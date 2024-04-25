Lithuania does not rule out helping Ukraine return men of military age

Laurinas Kasciunas (Photo: CLEMENS BILAN/EPA)

It is necessary to think about how to help Ukraine return men of conscription age, Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas told journalists in the Lithuanian Seimas, the Estonian media company Delfi reported.

The head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense noted that his country is not currently considering any specific measures to help Ukraine return men to the country. In Lithuania, they will monitor the decisions made by Poland on this issue.



"Of course, no one will collect them and take them to Ukraine – that will not happen. But they can be restricted in social payments, work permits, documents – these are options, as I hear from the Polish side. So let's wait and see which option they propose – maybe it will also be suitable for Lithuania," the Lithuanian minister said.



In his opinion, this is the right direction, but at the moment it is difficult to say what measures will be taken in the country. He believes that this needs to be discussed "concretely".



The exact number of Ukrainians of military age in Lithuania is difficult to determine at the moment, the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense added.

