Ukraine's FM on consular services: Unacceptable that some sit in restaurants while others die

The head of the Foreign Ministry believes that the decision to suspend consular services for Ukrainian men abroad is fair

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: EPA)

It is unacceptable for men of military age to "sit down in restaurants" abroad while others die on the front lines, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with The Guardian.

He said the announced decision to suspend consular services for Ukrainian men of military age living abroad was fair at a time when "the guys in the trenches are very tired."

"They don’t understand why the government is not trying to bring more people into the war effort," the foreign minister said.

