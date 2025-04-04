Local official's car explodes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: he and wife injured

All circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated, law enforcement officers are at the scene

Damaged car (Photo: National Police)

A car explosion in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured a local official and his wife, the National Police reported.

The victim is Yuriy Fedko, head of Dnipro’s Livoberezhnyi City Administration, two law enforcement sources told LIGA.net.

The bombing occurred around 7:40 AM on Friday.

The blast prompted a swift response, with First Deputy National Police Chief Maksym Tsutskiridze, alongside police, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and prosecutors, rushing to the scene to investigate.

Details remain under wraps as authorities work to uncover the circumstances.

Photo: National Police

Reference: Yuriy Fedko, a Samarska District Council member in Dnipro’s VII convocation and Proposition party member, has led the Livoberezhnyi City Administration.

Yuriy Fedko (Photo: dniprorada.gov.ua)

On March 28, former Kamiynske deputy mayor Oleksandr Plakhotnik was found dead with gunshot wounds.

On April 2, the Prosecutor General’s Office named a suspect, alleging the killing stemmed from an unpaid debt.