Low-voltage equipment factory in Russia's Kursk Oblast on fire after drone attack – video

According to local authorities, none of the employees were allegedly injured

Fire at the factory (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

Overnight, a fire broke out at a low-voltage equipment factory in Russia's Kursk Oblast after a drone attack, reported acting regional governor Aleksey Smirnov, and published a photo. Relevant videos are shared by local social media groups.

The drone allegedly attacked an enterprise in the village of Korenevo. As a result, a fire started.

Smirnov claimed that none of the employees were injured. Firefighters from two districts are extinguishing a fire in one of the technological shops.

At the same time, Telegram channel ASTRA writes that the area of the fire is more than 400 square meters.

REFERENCE The Korenevo factory produces distribution and regulation equipment of low voltage. It is one of the largest Russian manufacturers of distribution electrical equipment. The company's products are widely used in Russia's industry and energy complex.

On July 14, a television tower caught fire in Kursk Oblast, with the Russian authorities reporting an "attack by Ukrainian drones."

Overnight on July 14, Russia's Bryansk Oblast and the temporarily occupied Crimea were attacked by drones. The Russian authorities said they allegedly repelled the attacks.