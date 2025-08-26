Lubinets confirms meeting between Ukrainian representative and Moskalkova

Photo: Telegram channel of Tetiana Moskalkova

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirms cooperation with Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova's office during the last prisoner exchange on August 24.

"During the dialogue, letters from prisoners of war from both sides were exchanged, and the issues of forming the transfer of humanitarian parcels for prisoners of war and family reunification were discussed," Lubinets wrote .

Moskalkova said that the meeting with the representative of the Ukrainian ombudsman was held with the mediation of Belarus.