Lukashenko says Belarus is preparing for war. Ukraine's Air Force reacts

Spokesman of the Air Force Illya Yevlash stated that the threat of new air attacks from Belarus cannot be ruled out

Oleksandr Lukashenko (Photo: ERA)

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that his country "is still preparing for war, even though it does not want to fight." The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illya Yevlash, reacted by noting on national television that the renewal of missile strikes from the territory of Belarus cannot be ruled out.

"We have already seen how the Belarusian dictator provided territory for the offensive of Russian troops at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. Of course, we do not exclude, in particular, the use of aviation from their territory, since aviation can move over long distances in a fairly short time, carry various types of load," he said.

Yevlash explained that there is a threat of renewed missile strikes from Belarus. At the same time, the Air Force is ready for any development, he stressed.

On February 15, 2024, Belarus introduced a counter-terrorist operation regime in part of Gomel Oblast. The region borders Ukraine. It is not known what the measure was connected with.

On the same day, Lukashenko announced that "saboteurs were detained" on the border with Ukraine. The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service told LIGA.net that Lukashenko continues to play on the side of the aggressor.