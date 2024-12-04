Luxembourg's top diplomat believes that the North Atlantic integration of Ukraine will immediately lead to new global conflicts

Xavier Bettel (Photo: EPA/TOMS KALNINS)

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel expressed opposition to Ukraine joining NATO during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, citing concerns about potential new global conflicts, German magazine Spiegel reports.

"I believe that NATO membership will again bring tension," the Luxembourg diplomacy chief said.

Instead, Bettel advocated for Ukraine's integration into the European Union, Spiegel noted.

REFERENCE The Benelux countries—Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg—form an economic and political union in Western Europe, established in 1944 to facilitate trade and economic cooperation.

On November 29, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the "active phase" of the war would end when non-occupied Ukrainian territories receive protection under the NATO umbrella.

On December 1, he expressed Ukraine's desire to receive a recommendation from NATO foreign ministers regarding the country's future invitation to the alliance but acknowledged that this would not happen due to skepticism from some countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine published a statement ahead of the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, marking the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum. The document states that Ukraine will not consider any alternatives to joining the alliance.

