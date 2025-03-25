Macron and Zelenskyy to meet on March 26 at Élysée Palace

On March 27, Paris will host another "coalition of the willing" meeting

Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Ludovic Marin/EPA)

On Wednesday, March 26, French President Emmanuel Macron will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Élysée Palace, BFM TV reported.

Zelenskyy and Macron will meet in Paris to prepare for the "coalition of the willing" summit, set for Thursday, March 27. The summit will bring together countries willing to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Élysée Palace stated that during the meeting, Macron will reaffirm his commitment to supporting Ukraine with military and financial aid.

The two leaders will make press statements before their bilateral meeting and working dinner.

On Thursday, March 27, Macron will host a new summit on security guarantees for Ukraine, following similar meetings in France and the UK in recent weeks.