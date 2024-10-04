Macron condemns double standards on wars in Ukraine and Middle East

Emmanuel Macron (Photo by ERA)

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the international community to avoid double standards when addressing the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in the Middle East, Le Monde reported.

Macron described the francophone world as "a place where we can have a diplomacy together that defends the sovereignty and territorial integrity everywhere across the planet."

"It is a place that is speaking the same language on Ukraine, which is being attacked today, threatened in its borders and in its territorial integrity by the Russian war of aggression. But it also defends a vision where there is no room for double standards, where all lives are equal for all conflicts throughout the world," the French president stated.

Speaking about Lebanon, a former French colony, Macron noted that the country's sovereignty and stability are currently at risk due to the escalating conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

He also stressed that peace in the Middle East is impossible without resolving the two-state issue, referring to the creation of independent Palestine and Israel, with security guarantees for the latter.



Read also: Zelenskyy speaks with Macron about need for permission to strike at Russian airfields, military aid