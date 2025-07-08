Macron: Europe's security is at stake in Ukraine, we will not withdraw our support

French President says allies will "fight to the end" for peace in Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/YOAN VALAT)

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europeans "will never give up on Ukraine" because European security is at stake. He said this during a speech in the UK Parliament to members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons. reports Le Monde.

"We will fight until the last minute to achieve a ceasefire, to start negotiations to build a lasting and durable peace, because our security and our common principles are at stake in Ukraine," Macron said .

He noted that over the past few years, the allies have worked hard to support the Ukrainian people, helping them to resist. The French President emphasized that the stability of Europe and the peace that generations have enjoyed for decades are at stake in Ukraine .

A meeting with the British Prime Minister is scheduled for July 10. Keir Starmer, as well as a meeting of the "coalition of the willing".