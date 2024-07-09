Macron: US and Germany are main opponents of Ukraine joining NATO

French President believes Washington summit will repeat the same situation with Ukraine's invitation to the Alliance as in Vilnius

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AURELIEN MORISSARD / EPA)

The United States and Germany are the main opponents of Ukraine joining NATO, French President Emmanuel Macron stated on the eve of the Alliance's summit in Washington, according to the DPA agency.

The French leader noted "strong opposition" from the U.S. and Germany regarding inviting Ukraine to NATO.

He said: "In the end, it will be a decision by the allies to invite Ukraine to join NATO."

Macron also dealt another blow to Ukraine's hopes for progress in joining NATO, recalling the country's outrage at the lack of an invitation at the NATO summit in Vilnius in 2023.

"The Ukrainians were quite annoyed when they concluded that the door [to NATO] was open, but not that much. And I think the scenario for the Washington summit is the same," he said.

