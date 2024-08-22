'Main objective accomplished'. 3rd Assault Brigade advancing in Kharkiv Oblast

The main objective of the operation – to break the offensive potential of Russia's 20th Army – has been accomplished, according to brigade commander Biletskyi

Photo by the press service of the Third Separate Assault Brigade

Fighters of the Third Separate Assault Brigade have advanced almost two square kilometers deep into the front in the Kharkiv Oblast, as was reported by the brigade's press service.

"The Third Assault is advancing in Kharkiv Oblast, we're reclaiming territories. As a result of counterattack actions, the brigade took control of the occupiers' battalion defense area, enemy platoon and company strongholds, and advanced almost two square kilometers deep into the front," the statement says.

3rd Assault Brigade commander Andriy Biletskyi reported that the main objective of the operation – to break the offensive potential of Russia's 20th Army – has been accomplished. He wrote that the ratio of forces on the battlefield was 2.5 to 1 in favor of the enemy.

Over four days, the enemy lost three hundred personnel in manpower, and a significant amount of equipment and weapons were destroyed or damaged, the press service added.

"The uniqueness of the operation was that we attacked a superior enemy and won. The success depended on detailed planning, unconventional decisions, coordinated work of artillery, air defense, unmanned aerial systems and reconnaissance. But the heroes of the battlefield were tankers, sappers, scouts and, first of all, assault troops," Biletskyi said.

