Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Kursk Oblast, bolster POW exchange fund, says Syrskyi

The President held a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief and the Head of the Military Administration in Sumy Oblast

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi (Screenshot from the video)

Ukrainian forces have taken control of another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast and replenished their prisoner exchange fund, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting in Sumy Oblast.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The President and his team visited the border area of the Sumy region and held a meeting with Syrskyi and regional administration head Volodymyr Artiukh.

The Commander-in-Chief provided an update on the operational developments in key areas of ongoing activity, specifically covering the situation in the Kursk region and across the entire front. The briefing included details on the Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, as well as southern territories, with a particular focus on critical zones along the frontline.

Syrskyi reported on command steps to defend the Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where occupiers continue to concentrate their main efforts.

Meanwhile, in designated areas of the Kursk Oblast, the Ukrainian military took control of another settlement and replenished their exchange fund. The Commander-in-Chief also reported on establishing the Ukrainian military commandant's office activities in Russia.

The meeting also discussed coordination between the military, police, and State Emergency Service in the border area – particularly for organizing humanitarian convoys to Ukraine-controlled areas of the Kursk Oblast.

Read also: Scholz: Ukraine prepared operation in Kursk region very secretly and without feedback