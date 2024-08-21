Scholz: Ukraine prepared operation in Kursk region very secretly and without feedback

He stated that Germany would continue to be Ukraine's biggest supporter in Europe

Olaf Scholz (Photo by EPA)

Ukraine did not consult Berlin on its advance into Russia's Kursk Oblast, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, as reported by Reuters.

The head of the German government believes this military operation is limited in territory and possibly in time.

Scholz stated that Berlin was closely monitoring further developments surrounding the operation in the Kursk Oblast.

"Ukraine prepared its military operation in the Kursk region very secretly and without feedback [from Germany - Ed.], which is certainly due to the situation. This is a very limited operation in terms of space and probably also in terms of time," the Chancellor said.

Separately, the politician stated that Germany would continue to be Ukraine's biggest supporter in Europe. These words came after recent disputes over possible reductions in Berlin's aid to Kyiv.

Scholz said the G7 plan to use income from frozen Russian assets to provide loans was "technically demanding, but politically clarified," and this would provide Ukraine with a significant increase in support.

