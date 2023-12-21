Macron on aid to Ukraine: Both Europe and the U.S. hesitate, but we must persist

He noted that in this context, France will soon have to make "important decisions," without specifying what exactly he meant.

Emmanuel Macron (Photo by ERA/Ali Haider)

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with France 5 that both European countries and the United States are increasingly skeptical about the need for further support for Ukraine, but it is necessary to continue.

"We see that there are doubts in Europe. There is a sense that there are doubts in the United States as well. We should continue to support Kyiv and enhance security in the most crucial areas," he said.

Macron stressed that in this context, France will have to make "important decisions" in the near future, without specifying exactly what he meant.

"We should continue to support Ukraine because it allows us to live in peace. We are not at war with Russia. But we must not let Russia win," he concluded.