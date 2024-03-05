Macron to allies: Being cowards is not appropriate now. Activate yourself to help Ukraine

Allies must realize that war has returned to Europe and it is not appropriate to be cowardly now, according to the French leader

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Western allies not to be cowardly and to step up their aid to Ukraine, as was reported by Reuters.

"We are approaching a moment when it will be inappropriate for Europe to be cowardly," the French leader said.

He said that France and the Czech Republic "clearly understand that war is happening again in Europe, that some states have become uncontrollable again."

Macron stated that external enemies are increasingly expanding their threat of an attack on Western countries every day, and allies will have to "answer history and show the courage that this history requires."

French leader may announce support for Czech proposal to supply hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine from non-EU countries, according to sources cited by Bloomberg journalists.

