Malyuk fires top official Loif after journalists' investigation – SBU press service

Anatoliy Loif (Photo: Slidstvo.info)

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk has dismissed special agent Anatoliy Loif from his post. .

This was reported by the press service of the SBU

"Anatoliy Loif, head of the Main Directorate for Counterintelligence Support of Critical Infrastructure and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, was dismissed from his position by the decision of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the commentary reads.

Loif was appointed to the post in 2024 after Artem Shil was fired. Since then, he has been the subject of several journalistic investigations.

In May 2024, Slidstvo.info found out, that the mother of the head of the SBU's economic department "earned" more than UAH 1 million and became the owner of luxury real estate. The woman officially worked as a teacher at the Zakarpattia Medical College.

After the investigation, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) started monitoring the official's lifestyle.

An investigation by Ukrayinska Pravda on May 9, 2025, reported that Loif and several other SBU officials celebrated the birthday of Konstantin Kolomiets, , who is in charge of the protection of the owner of the sanctioned Parimatch bookmaker, Serhiy Portnov.