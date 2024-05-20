Ukraine needs more weapons from US, insists on right to use them inside Russia – Amb. Markarova

The ambassador to the United States said that Ukraine is defending itself by striking the territory of the Russian Federation

Oksana Markarova (Photo: Open Ukraine)

Ukraine insists on the right to strike with American weapons on the territory of Russia, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova said on CBS News. She also urged allies to speed up supplies, Politico reports.

"There is no such thing as fast enough when we are up against such a bad enemy, and we have to catch up for a long pause," she said, noting that action should come "faster."

Ukraine also needs more air defense systems, Markarova said, thanking the allied countries that help Kyiv in this.

She added that Ukraine insists on permission to strike targets on Russian territory with American-made weapons.

"We are defending ourselves. Whether we are striking Russian troops on our territory or Russian troops outside of our territory. And we have been trying to do that. But of course there were some restrictions. Now I will not go publicly into discussions — where we are on discussions with either U.S. or any of our other partners. But I just want to say that it’s clear that Russia is an aggressor here," said the diplomat.

Starting in April 2024, the United States allocated two packages under presidential authority and another $6 billion through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which will be used to purchase new weapons from American manufacturers for Ukraine.