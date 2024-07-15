Mass drone attack on Russia's Bryansk Oblast and occupied Crimea reported by regional authorities

The Russian authorities have traditionally claimed to have repelled the attacks

Crimea (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Russia's Bryansk Oblast and the temporarily occupied Crimea were attacked by drones overnight, reported the governor of Bryansk Oblast Aleksandr Bogomaz and the Gauleiter of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to Bogomaz, 17 drones were shot down in the sky over the region at night. The governor claimed that the drones were intercepted over the territory of Sevsky, Pogarsky, Brasivskyi, Trubchevsky, Komarichsky and Zlinkovsky districts. According to Bogomaz, there are no casualties or damage.

At the same time, the Gauleiter of Sevastopol said that around 4:00 a.m. the air defense forces of the Russian Federation shot down one drone. According to him, the wreckage of the drone allegedly fell in the area of Cape Fiolent. Later, Razvozhayev reported that the drone attack was allegedly repulsed.

At the same time, the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind writes that at least eight explosions were heard in the Fiolent area. According to public information, hits were recorded at Russian military facilities near the cape.

Overnight on July 12, drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast. The attack is a special operation of the SBU. This was reported to LIGA.net by an source in the law enforcement agencies.

On July 14, a television tower caught fire in Russia's Kursk Oblast, which the authorities called an "attack by Ukrainian drones."