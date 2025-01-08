Massive drone attack on Engels reported by Russian authorities as oil depot catches fire – video
A reported drone attack on the city of Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast has allegedly targeted an oil depot, according to Russian propaganda and local authorities.
The attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, with explosions reported around 3:05 AM Kyiv time. Locals reported hearing between 15 to 25 explosions, according to propaganda sources.
Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin confirmed that the city was attacked by drones and mentioned "hits on an industrial facility in Engels."
The Russian military channel VChK-OGPU reported that the "industrial facility" was an oil depot. Local media published photos and videos showing a massive fire at the site.
- On December 11, 2024, a source in Ukrainian military intelligence told LIGA.net that Ukraine successfully attacked an oil depot in Bryansk.
- On December 19, it was reported that drones attacked an oil refinery and airfields in Novoshakhtinsk, Russia.
- Overnight on December 30, units of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, along with the Unmanned Aerial Systems Forces and other components of the Defense Forces, attacked the Yartsevskaya oil depot in Smolensk Oblast.