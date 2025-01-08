Massive drone attack on Engels reported by Russian authorities as oil depot catches fire – video

The explosions in Engels, Saratov Oblast, occurred at around 3:05 AM EET. Locals heard between 15 and 25 explosions

The aftermath of the attack on the oil terminal in Engels (Photo: social media)

A reported drone attack on the city of Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast has allegedly targeted an oil depot, according to Russian propaganda and local authorities.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, with explosions reported around 3:05 AM Kyiv time. Locals reported hearing between 15 to 25 explosions, according to propaganda sources.

Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin confirmed that the city was attacked by drones and mentioned "hits on an industrial facility in Engels."

The Russian military channel VChK-OGPU reported that the "industrial facility" was an oil depot. Local media published photos and videos showing a massive fire at the site.