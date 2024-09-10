Massive drone raid on Russia: energy facilities and airfields under attack – video

Drones attacked at least eight regions of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Crimea

"Zhukovsky" airport (Photo: Russian media)

Overnight, the authorities of a number of Russian regions announced a massive drone attack. It was previously known that the objects of the fuel and energy complex and airfields were under attack.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The Ministry of Regional Security of Tula Oblast reported the alleged downing of two drones: their debris fell on a fuel facility.

According to the Russian Telegram channels, some of which are connected to the Russian security forces, the main strike that night was aimed at the airfields. Airfields were allegedly attacked in the Moscow, as well as in the Kaluga and Kursk oblasts of the Russian Federation.

In addition, drones attacked Crimea, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, and Oryol oblasts.

Overnight on August 31, Ukrainian UAVs attacked a number of regions of the Russian Federation. It is known that two condensing power plants were hit: in the Moscow and Tver oblasts.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, admitted that a drone hit an oil refinery in the Russian capital.

Read also: 'Right to self-defense'. Netherlands allows Ukraine to use its weapons deep inside Russian territory