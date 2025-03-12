Maxar reopens satellite imagery access for Ukraine

Ukrainians began receiving letters with notifications about restored access to accounts

Kerch Bridge after the strike in 2022 (Illustrative photo: x.com/Maxar)

The American aerospace company Maxar Technologies is reinstating data access for users in Ukraine, multiple subscribers to the service confirmed to Militarnyi, a Ukrainian defense news outlet, on Wednesday.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The access pertains to accounts under the U.S. government’s Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (GEGD) program, which provides commercial satellite imagery collected for government use.

As of 8 a.m. March 12, Maxar hadn’t officially confirmed the move, but users reported receiving emails notifying them of restored access.

The intelligence-sharing pause began March 4 when President Donald Trump halted exchanges after a February 28 Oval Office dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On March 7, Maxar issued a statement saying it had to comply with the U.S. government order to stop sharing data usable for intelligence due to its contracts.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe formally announced the suspension of U.S. intelligence transfers to Ukraine on March 5.

Yet, CNN reported March 7 that the U.S. continued sharing defense-critical data.

Trump said on Monday that the U.S. was close to lifting the pause, and on March 11, after talks in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. confirmed it would resume intelligence sharing and aid to Ukraine.