Meloni and Orban discuss Ukraine peace, illegal migration, EU expansion

The leaders of the countries confirmed their support for the restoration and just peace for Ukraine

Meloni receives Orbán at the Chigi Palace in Rome on December 4, 2024 (Photo: EPA)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Rome to discuss support for a just peace in Ukraine and address issues related to illegal migration, according to the Associated Press News.

During the meeting, the premiers confirmed their support for a just peace in Ukraine and discussed preparations for the recovery conference planned for July 2025.

Meloni thanked Orban for his "successes during Hungary's presidency of the EU," particularly regarding the issues of Albania's accession and progress with Bulgaria and Romania on the expansion of the Schengen zone.

Additionally, the politicians emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation with countries of origin and transit to stop human trafficking.

Meloni and Orban also called for an update to EU legislation to speed up the return of illegal migrants, focusing on strengthening the concept of safe countries of origin, the agency added.

On July 2, 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban visited Kyiv and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, proposing a ceasefire for further negotiations. On July 5, Orban traveled to Moscow to meet with Putin, after which the Ukrainian president rejected the possibility of Hungary's mediation.

Politico revealed on July 16 that a group of deputy heads of the European Parliament demanded to remove Hungary's voting rights in the European Union following Orban's so-called "peace missions."