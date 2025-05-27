Merz explained what he meant by "lifting restrictions" on long-range strikes on Ukraine

Earlier, the German Chancellor announced the lifting of restrictions on strikes deep into Russia, and then the Vice Chancellor denied this statement.

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Hannibal Hanschke /EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz explained what he meant by his statement about "the lifting of restrictions on long-range weapons by several countries, including Germany," and why Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil later said that Germany did not change the restrictions for Ukraine, Die Zeit reports .

According to the Chancellor, at the WDR Europaforum in Berlin on May 26, he recalled a decision that had already been made "some time ago."

"Yesterday in Berlin I described something that has been going on for several months," Merz said.

That is why Klingbeil stated that "there is no new agreement that goes beyond what the previous government did."

Merz's statement on lifting restrictions sparked criticism within the country, particularly among his associates.

Ralf Stegner, foreign policy spokesman for the Social Democratic Party of Germany (leading the coalition), called the statement "useless."

In his opinion, anything that "expands" the war is wrong, and to achieve peace, it is necessary to "intensify diplomatic efforts."