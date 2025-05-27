Merz explained what he meant by "lifting restrictions" on long-range strikes on Ukraine
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz explained what he meant by his statement about "the lifting of restrictions on long-range weapons by several countries, including Germany," and why Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil later said that Germany did not change the restrictions for Ukraine, Die Zeit reports .
According to the Chancellor, at the WDR Europaforum in Berlin on May 26, he recalled a decision that had already been made "some time ago."
"Yesterday in Berlin I described something that has been going on for several months," Merz said.
That is why Klingbeil stated that "there is no new agreement that goes beyond what the previous government did."
Merz's statement on lifting restrictions sparked criticism within the country, particularly among his associates.
Ralf Stegner, foreign policy spokesman for the Social Democratic Party of Germany (leading the coalition), called the statement "useless."
In his opinion, anything that "expands" the war is wrong, and to achieve peace, it is necessary to "intensify diplomatic efforts."
- On May 26, Merz announced that Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States had lifted restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia.
- On the same day, German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil stated that his country was not changing restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia, refuting the Prime Minister's words.