Lars Klingbeil and Friedrich Merz (Illustrative photo: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / EPA)

German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said that his country has not changed restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia, refuting the words of Prime Minister Friedrich Merz. This was reported by the N-tv channel.

"Regarding the range [of strikes], I would like to say that there is no new agreement that goes beyond what the previous government did," Klingbeil told a press conference in Berlin.

The media suggests that Merz did not coordinate his previous statement with the Vice Chancellor.

The current head of government represents the conservative CDU party, while Klingbeil belongs to the social democrats. The same party was the previous chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who consistently opposed the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

On May 26, Merz announced that Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States had lifted restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia.

According to the Chancellor, this will be crucial in the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war.