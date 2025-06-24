Merz said that peace talks with Putin should be conducted in the language of strength

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz (Photo: OP)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that peace talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should be conducted from a position of strength, because he does not understand any other language. Merz said this during a speech in the Bundestag, Spiegel reports .

The Chancellor noted that Germany and the EU must continue to pressure Russia to achieve genuine peace in Ukraine.

"Putin only understands the language of force. And so peacemaking now means speaking that language," he said.

Merz emphasized that lasting peace in Ukraine requires the readiness of all parties, but Russia does not want a ceasefire.

"Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire, but Russia continues to bomb the country with barbaric attacks, continues to claim Ukrainian territory. This is not the peace we want. This is not the peace Ukraine wants," he said.

He added that the 18th package of sanctions against Russia was designed to increase pressure on Russia.