MFA refutes Zakharova's claim that Ukraine plans to destroy two of its dams: Absurd

The real purpose of such statements by Russia is "to intimidate Ukrainian society and mislead the international community and the media," the diplomatic agency believes

Kyiv HPP (Photo: Ukrhydroenergo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has refuted and called absurd Russian accusations that Ukrainian authorities are preparing to blow up the dams of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant and the Kaniv reservoir, allegedly planning to blame Russia for this.

Earlier, such a statement was made by Maria Zakharova, a representative of the occupiers' diplomatic department. The aggressor country's official previously claimed that Ukraine was preparing to destroy the dams of the Kyiv HPP and Kaniv reservoir to accuse Russia.

The MFA called the accusations absurd and responded that there could be no realistic goal or motive for Ukraine to destroy its infrastructure or create threats to its people.

"As for 'putting the blame on Russia,' the Russian regime is doing a good job of that with its own war crimes. Russia’s barbaric missile strike on children in Ukraine's main children's hospital, Okhmatdyt, speaks for itself," the agency noted.

They emphasized that the only reason for threats to civilians and destruction of Ukrainian critical infrastructure is Russian aggression. And if Moscow implements any criminal intentions regarding the dams of the Kyiv HPP, Kaniv reservoir, or other infrastructure, Russia alone will bear responsibility for this.

The MFA believes that "the real purpose of such statements by Moscow is to intimidate Ukrainian society and mislead the international community and the media."

"Russia has demonstrated this strategy many times before: accusing others of what it does or plans to do. Russia's latest fantasies about the Dnipro dams are a reason for the international community to monitor Russia's actions even more vigilantly," the diplomats explained.

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine wrote that "Russia lacks the means and capabilities to destroy the dams near Kyiv and Kaniv."

The agency noted that it's impossible to destroy these objects with missile strikes.

The CCD also rules out sabotage and says that the dams are under enhanced protection.

