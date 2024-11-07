MiG-29 jets promised to Ukraine now patrolling Polish skies, says defense minister

"I cannot say that I agree with the transfer of aircraft that are used to protect Poland and patrol Polish skies," Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz said

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (Photo: EPA / ALBERT ZAWADA)

Poland does not plan to transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine because they are used to protect Polish airspace, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz in an interview with Radio ZET, commenting on Ukraine's request to transfer these aircraft.

"They serve Polish pilots to improve their skills and qualifications so that they are ready to defend the homeland. I cannot say that I agree to transfer aircraft that are used to protect Poland and patrol Polish skies," he said.

At the end of October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Poland had not transferred MiG fighters to Ukraine, although he had discussed with NATO a police mission that would compensate the Polish side for the transfer of aircraft. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, commenting on this, stated that "Warsaw has done more for Kyiv than any other country."

A security agreement signed on July 8 between Ukraine and Poland provides that Warsaw will consider the possibility of transferring at least one additional squadron of MiG-29 fighters (at least 14 aircraft) to Kyiv.

On August 27, Zelenskyy stated that Poland had not yet made a final decision on the transfer of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

On October 29, President Andrzej Duda stated that Poland does not rule out the transfer of MiG fighters to Ukraine, but under the condition that the West provides the country with alternative aircraft for defense.