Military analyst Samus: Putin wants to destroy us, and Trump doesn't understand this

The US President gave Russia a chance to declare victory in the war, but the Russian dictator did not take advantage of it

Mykhailo Samus (Photo: Radio Liberty)

US President Donald Trump doesn't understand the true goal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which is the destruction of Ukraine. That's why the United States' efforts to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war have failed. This opinion was expressed by Mykhailo Samus, Deputy Director of the Center for Army Research, in an interview with LIGA.net .

According to him, Trump's proposal for a ceasefire in exchange for lifting sanctions allowed Russia to exit the war with its "face saved" and declare its victory.

"The Iranians declared that they won. Why couldn't Putin do the same? No problem, the propaganda would announce that the Ukrainians lost, and that would be the end of it. But Putin wants to destroy us, that's the problem," said Samus.

According to the military analyst, the American president does not understand Putin's true intentions.

"Trump either doesn't understand, or doesn't want to understand, that such idiots exist," he said.

Because of this, all the peace initiatives of the United States, which were offered to Russia by the special envoy of the American president, Steve Witcoff, failed.

Samus noted that Putin mistakenly believes that he can force Ukraine to surrender by attacking the civilian population.

"By striking civilians, the Russians are achieving the opposite result. The more victims, the tougher the position will be not only of Zelensky and the negotiating group, but of Ukrainians as a whole," he said.