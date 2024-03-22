Russia strikes major blow to Ukraine's power grid, outages across Ukraine, ZNPP issues reported

The Russian army tried to arrange a large-scale failure in the operation of the energy system, Energy Minister German Halushchenko said

German Halushchenko (Photo: Ministry of Energy)

On the morning of March 22, the Russian military staged the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy industry in recent times, announced the Minister of Energy German Halushchenko.

The Russian forces wanted not just to damage, but also to try to organize a large-scale blackout in Ukraine again.

There are hits and damage to generation facilities, power transmission and distribution systems in various regions.

As a result of the strikes, one of the power lines supplying the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant was de-energized.

Some regions suffer power outages, as energy workers are already working on restoration.

In Zaporizhzhya, the Dnipro HPP was completely blocked after the strikes.

On the morning of March 21, the Russians bombarded Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles. Debris fell in several districts, and cars caught fire.

As a result of a missile attack on Kyiv, the warehouse of the largest online retailer of Ukraine, Rozetka, burned down.

A number of food industry enterprises, which ensure the capital's food security, were also affected.