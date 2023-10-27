German defense minister calls for NATO to prepare for potential Russian aggression

NATO states should be ready for aggression from Russia, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a visit to the command academy of the Bundeswehr in Hamburg, news agency Ukrinform reports.

According to him, NATO allies should be ready to face the possible threat of Russian aggression.

"We have to strengthen the defense of countries and the Alliance again after more than 30 years of not doing it. Again, unfortunately, the deterrence and defense strategy is coming into force. We will be ready for it," Pistorius said.

He noted that Germany is stationing its brigade in Latvia and should assume international leadership.

Even if the security situation in the world worsens, aid to Ukraine will continue, the German official stressed.

"We will be especially concerned about Israel and, accordingly, the situation in the Middle East, we will not stop supporting Ukraine. This war will not be forgotten," the minister concluded.

Recently, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country is preparing a "winter" aid package for Ukraine, which will include Patriot, Iris-T6 air defense systems, Gepards, and more.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, announced "good news" from Germany.

On October 20, Germany announced new military aid to Ukraine: the package included three Gepard anti-aircraft guns, reconnaissance drones, equipment, and smoke and illuminating ammunition.

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced that defense concern Ukroboronprom and the German arms concern Rheinmetall have created a joint venture for the maintenance and repair of Western equipment. A legal entite has already been registered.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.