UK Defense Ministry to Scholz: How Ukraine uses allied missiles is their business

A spokesperson for the UK Defense Ministry responded to the German Chancellor, who once again refused to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles, citing a new reason

Olaf Scholz (screenshot)

The use of cruise missiles provided to Kyiv by other countries is "the business of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson said, in response to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's repeated statement that he refuses to approve the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv, fearing they could be used to strike targets deep within Russia.

"Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow and its targeting processes are the business of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The UK, along with other allies, is providing a range of equipment to Ukraine to help it counter Russia's illegal and unprovoked aggression," the spokesperson for the British Defense Ministry said.

Previously, Scholz once again stated that he was not yet ready to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. This time, he justified it by saying that Germany cannot provide Ukraine with missiles capable of destroying targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometers.

"This is a very long-range weapon, and what the British and French are doing in terms of targeting and supporting targeting cannot be done in Germany. Everyone who has dealt with this system knows that," the German leader said.

Read also: Ex-Lithuanian FM sees nothing wrong with potential future NATO troop deployment in Ukraine