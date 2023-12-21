The Ministry of Defense explained Umerov's statement about mobilization abroad

On the agenda, there is no question of punishment for conscripts who are abroad, the department said

Rustem Umyerov (Photo: congress.gov.ua)

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov calls on all citizens of Ukraine to join the Armed Forces, wherever they are. This was reported by Illarion Pavlyuk, head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense, in a comment to LIGA.net .

"The fact that you did not receive a summons did not eliminate the threat to Ukraine. Does this apply to those Ukrainians who are abroad? Absolutely. Defending the country in time of war is the constitutional duty of all citizens," the official replied.

According to him, there is currently no question of the mechanism of punishment or legal pressure on those conscripts who are outside Ukraine on the agenda.

Pavlyuk noted that the tasks related to recruiting, improving the mobilization mechanism and the training system, etc., are more than enough.

"However, one more time about the important thing: a summons is only a notification to a citizen that the state needs him for protection. From this point of view, it is strange to expect a personal invitation at the end of the second year of a full-scale invasion. Have you heard about the war in Ukraine? Then consider yourself invited. Go already. Go, like all those who stood in lines at the military commissariats on February 22, went," Pavlyuk said.

Today, in an interview with Welt, the head of the Ministry of Defense said that Ukrainians of draft age living in Germany and other foreign countries should join the ranks of the Defense Forces in 2024. He also spoke about sanctions for those who do not fulfill this requirement.

Umerov expressed confidence in the possibility of liberating the temporarily occupied Crimea next year, Bild tabloid reported his words. However, Pavlyuk later informed hromadske mass media that Umerov's words were twisted. According to him, the minister said that "Crimea will be liberated 100%. This is our strategic goal", but he did not claim that this would happen in 2024.

In the morning, a number of Ukrainian Telegram channels spread information from the unified state register of declarations that the children of the Minister of Defense are allegedly US citizens. The department's press service replied that it was a fake: in the US, Umerov's children received Ukrainian passports at the embassy.

