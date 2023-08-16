Another settlement in southern Ukraine liberated from Russian forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated the settlement of Urozhaine, in the Donetsk region, an official confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said the village had been recaptured from Russian forces, and Ukrainians were securing their positions.

"The offensive action continues," she posted on Telegram, without providing details.

Urozhaine is located in the so-called Vremivsky ledge, which included several Russian-held settlements in the eastern part of the Donetsk region.

It was an advanced first line of defence that the Russian forces could use for an offensive in the worst-case scenario for Ukraine.

The liberated settlement is located in the direction of Berdiansk, a strategic port city in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region, which is deemed a target of Ukraine’s current counteroffensive.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff reported a "partial success" near the village of Robotyne, in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Overall, Ukraine has recaptured around 240 square kilometres in southern and eastern regions since it started a counteroffensive in June.

The advance has been slowed down as Russia mined territory and managed to set up several defence lines.

