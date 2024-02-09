Mobilization. Ukraine authorizes round-the-clock operation of military recruitment centers

During mobilization, military recruitment centers are granted the right to carry out a number of actions around the clock

Military personnel of the territorial centers of recruitment on the street (Photo: screenshot from the video)

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has granted territorial centers of recruitment (military recruitment offices) the right to perform a range of their powers around the clock, announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

Changes were made to the regulations on the operation of the recruitment centers, according to him.

The decision allows, during mobilization or martial law, military recruitment offices the right to operate 24/7 to:

— review cases of administrative offenses and impose fines;

— organize medical examinations and psychological assessments by military medical commissions with specified periodicity;

— maintain personal records of conscripts, military-liable individuals, and reservists, as well as transport that is to be transferred to the Defense Forces.

Read also: Ukraine to receive additional 10 NASAMS launchers and four fire control centers