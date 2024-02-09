Ukraine to receive additional 10 NASAMS launchers and four fire control centers

The Norwegian government proposes to the parliament to order an additional ten NASAMS launchers

NASAMS launcher (Photo: Forsvarsdepartement/X)

Norway plans to supply Ukraine with an additional 10 launch units and four fire control centers, announced by the country's Ministry of Defense.

The ministry states that the government is proposing to order the new systems from Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace (KDA).

It is noted that this is in addition to the repurchase of equipment already supplied to Ukraine. The investment amounts to 3.45 billion Norwegian kroner (nearly $250 million).

"The Norwegian NASAMs system saves Ukrainian lives and prevents the destruction of buildings and infrastructure. The Russian missile and drone attacks are extensive and brutal, so air defense is absolutely decisive for Ukraine. At the same time, I am concerned that we reacquire air defenses for our own defense as quickly as possible," says Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

