Ukraine's Ministry explains prisoner mobilization policy for murderers and rapists

Regarding the possible mobilization of convicted murderers and rapists, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine receives different views from the military: some "absolutely condemn" it, while others "would take hundreds of prisoners and convicts."

However, the military's request in this matter is mandatory: if they do not want such a person in their unit, then no application for their mobilization will be submitted to the court, as stated by Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska in a comment to LIGA.net.

The journalist asked what to do with convicted murderers and rapists, whether they will be mobilized, and whether there is a danger in their mobilization for those who are already serving in the army.

"We receive different views from the military. Some condemn this idea. We are talking about the fact that we need help, and there are not enough people in our country who could provide the military with enough so that there would be rotations and rest. We learn about how useful this step is, how many people we can mobilize when this process starts," she said.

Vysotska stated that it is necessary to be careful about the mechanisms of who and how decides on the mobilization of such individuals.

She also said that the military's request in this matter is mandatory: "If they do not want such a person in their unit, are afraid of them, or do not want to deal with them separately, we will simply not make the first decision and will not submit it for court consideration."

Some commanders say that they "would take hundreds of prisoners and convicts," according to her. Vysotska said that "crimes are also very different," including road accidents and negligence crimes.

"This mechanism needs to be resolved through the court, it does not currently exist. And here the key is the discussion in parliament and the military's request. Then we can analyze which categories are motivated and would help the military. Then we can get feedback from the commanders. We can still choose out of 26,000 people, according to different articles and parameters," she said.

The official noted that the draft law on mobilization will resolve this issue, and the Ministry of Justice has made such formulations that when the law is adopted, it will be possible to start working immediately with the commanders, to develop subordinate acts to implement the changes.

Regarding the regulation of the provision of weapons to such convicts who are mobilized, Vysotska stated that the issue of involving such people in the Armed Forces can "take place in different forms."

Even murder "could have been committed under circumstances that will not be repeated in the army," according to her.

"Of course, we can talk about aggression. But the penitentiary system has worked with this person for some time. And we have an assessment of the risk of re-offending. We can use it to resolve the issue of weapons. A person can be in the army, but at the same time not touch weapons," the official said.

Vysotska also noted that the state's task in serving a sentence is to ensure the rehabilitation of the prisoner, and it must adapt people to return to society.

"We see our work in correcting prisoners, and that is why we say that not every convict is dangerous," the official said.

