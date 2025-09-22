Modi agitates Indians to boycott foreign goods after US raises tariffs by 50%
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens not to use foreign-made goods and to promote domestic ones instead. He said this in an address to the nation on Sunday, September 21,, reports Reuters.
"Many products that we use every day are made abroad... We will have to get rid of them," Modi said.
He urged citizens to buy goods made in India.
Supporters of Modi's policy have even launched boycott campaigns against popular American brands in India, such as McDonald's, Pepsi and Apple.
According to Modi, supporting domestic producers will not only promote economic progress but also reduce the country's dependence on imports.
- The Indian prime minister's call was preceded by the Trump administration's decision to impose a 50 percent tariff on imports from India to "punish" the country for buying Russian oil. The restrictions affected more than 55 percent of India's exports to the United States, the country's largest market.
- Analysts estimate that India will lose twice as much as it saved on oil from Russia.
- In September, it became known that India would not give up Russian oil, even despite the resumption of negotiations with the United States.
