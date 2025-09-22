Modi agitates Indians to boycott foreign goods after US raises tariffs by 50%

The Prime Minister of India called for abandoning imported goods and developing its own production

Narendra Modi (Photo: CHRIS J. RATCLIFFE/EPA)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens not to use foreign-made goods and to promote domestic ones instead. He said this in an address to the nation on Sunday, September 21,, reports Reuters.

"Many products that we use every day are made abroad... We will have to get rid of them," Modi said.

He urged citizens to buy goods made in India.

Supporters of Modi's policy have even launched boycott campaigns against popular American brands in India, such as McDonald's, Pepsi and Apple.

According to Modi, supporting domestic producers will not only promote economic progress but also reduce the country's dependence on imports.