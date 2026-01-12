Moldovan President says she is not against reuniting the country with Romania

According to Sandu, her country is finding it increasingly difficult to "survive" on its own

Maia Sandu (Photo: website of the President of Moldova)

President of Moldova Maya Sandu said she could vote for reunification with Romania if the issue were put to a referendum. She said this said in the British podcast The Rest is Politics.

According to Sandu, it is becoming more difficult for Moldova to "survive" on its own amid a "very dangerous" situation in the world. It is also difficult to confront Russia.

"If there is a referendum, I will vote for unification with Romania. Look at what is happening around Moldova today. Look at what is happening in the world," she said.

Moldova was a part of Romania from 1918 to 1940, but was then annexed by the USSR. In 1991, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the country declared independence.

Pros data according to the Social and Political Barometer-June 2025 survey, about two-thirds of Moldovans oppose reunification, while support in Romania is higher.