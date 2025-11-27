Moldovan parliament denounces agreement with Russia on cultural centers: Russian House will be closed

The Russian cultural center in Chisinau has been operating since 2009, while Moldova has not opened a similar center in Russia as part of the agreement

Parliament of Moldova (Illustrative photo: Stringer/EPA)

The Moldovan parliament approved in the second reading the denunciation of the agreement with Russia on the establishment and functioning of cultural centers, which will result in the closure of the Russian House in Chisinau. This was reported by the media NewsMaker.

The decision was made at a meeting on Thursday, November 27, by the votes of 57 deputies. The draft denunciation was developed at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova after Russian drones violated the country's airspace in February 2025.

The Moldovan parliament recalled that on the basis of the denounced agreement, Russia opened a cultural center in Chisinau in 2009. At the same time, Moldova has not opened a similar center in Russia, and this already violates the balance and purpose of the agreement.

Supporters of the denunciation also claimed that the Russian cultural center is subordinate to the Russian embassy and is funded by Rossotrudnichestvo, which is under international sanctions.

In addition, the authors of the initiative emphasized that in the current geopolitical situation, "the agreement with Russia can be used to promote distorted narratives, and this threatens Moldova's information security."

The bilateral agreement between Russia and Moldova "On the Establishment and Functioning of Cultural Centers" was signed in Moscow on October 30, 1998. It entered into force on July 4, 2001.