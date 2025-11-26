A Russian drone was brought to the building of the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which had flown into the country

Oleh Ozerov was handed a note of protest over the flight of six drones into the airspace of Moldova

Oleh Ozerov (Photo: occupiers' resource)

A drone that violated the country's airspace the day before and crashed on the roof of the building was brought to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova. This was reported by the media NewsMaker and published the relevant photos.

On Wednesday, November 26, Russia's newly appointed ambassador to Chisinau, Oleg Ozerov, arrived at the Moldovan Foreign Ministry. Prior to his visit, the drone that crashed in the Floresti district on Tuesday was brought to the ministry.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry once again handed Ozeryov a note of protest over the illegal flight of six drones over Moldovan airspace on November 25.

The agency demanded that the Russian embassy take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Ozerov, when he left the building of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, showed he showed journalists a photo of the drone. He emphasized that the UAV had not crashed or damaged anything around it. The official asked, "Do you believe it yourself?"

He then called for waiting for the investigation to be completed. The ambassador assured that Moscow is supposedly committed to constructive and normal relations with Chisinau. But such cases "raise a lot of questions," Ozerov said.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova

November 25 Russian drone crashed on the roof of a building in Moldova. A total of six UAVs violated the country's airspace.

