More Russian location alerts predicted in Ukraine in 2025 – expert

Shahed drone (Photo by Aleksandr Gusev / Pacific Press / picture alliance)

Situations where Ukrainians wake up to their phones indicating that they are in a Russian region will become more frequent, Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, a communications expert and head of the Center of Radio Technologies, told LIGA.net.

He said that next year Ukraine will see significant advancements in anti-navigation electronic warfare systems designed to counter Russian Shahed drones.

"Currently, when a Shahed drone enters an electronic warfare zone and loses its coordinates, its internal compass tells it: 'Shahed, we are lost, so just keep flying in the same direction and at the same altitude. Just keep going.' It continues flying until satellite signals reappear and it can locate its target—whether after a kilometer, five kilometers, or ten. Our task is to create and expand such electronic warfare zones over Ukraine so that a Shahed enters and becomes completely disoriented," Beskrestnov said.