Moscow has launched a propaganda campaign in Europe called "Russia is not my enemy"

Propaganda campaign "Russia is not my enemy" in Romania (Photo: CPD)

Kremlin propagandists have launched a "Russia is not my enemy" campaign in Europe, aimed at whitewashing the aggressor country and undermining European support for Ukraine. This was reported by... reports Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

Stickers are appearing on the streets of European cities, featuring a slogan "Russia is not my enemy" in the language of the country where the propaganda image appeared, against the background of a handshake between a Russian and a local resident.

"Using these tools of influence, Russia is trying to portray itself as a peacemaker, downplay its own crimes, and sow discord in European societies," the Center for Countering Disinformation explained.

Propaganda campaigns have already been recorded in France, Italy, and Romania.

The Center emphasizes that the distribution of stickers is part of Moscow's hybrid campaign, the goal of which is to undermine Europeans' faith in the rule of law and democratic institutions of their countries, sow doubts about the correctness of the Euro-Atlantic choice, and discredit support for Ukraine.

"European support for Ukraine is not just about helping one country, but about protecting the entire continent from aggression. Therefore, joint counter-propaganda efforts are extremely important," the Center for Counter-Propaganda stated.