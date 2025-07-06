Most of the criticism directed at the Czech initiative is unfounded – investigation

Concerns were raised regarding the timing of ammunition supplies and a potential conflict of interest between suppliers and customers

Most of the criticism leveled against the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine is unfounded. This is reported by LRT, citing an investigation by an international consortium of journalists from the Czech Republic (Investigace.cz), the Netherlands (The Investigative Desk and Follow The Money), and Ukraine (the investigative unit "Schemes" of the Ukrainian Service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty).

It is noted that since its inception in early 2024, the ammunition supply initiative has faced sharp criticism from the Czech opposition and Ukrainian non-governmental organizations for alleged speculation, political favoritism, low product quality, and supply delays.

After verification, the consortium of journalists concluded that the accusations lacked evidence, but some of the criticism was justified.

The investigation revealed that the shells often reached Ukraine later than scheduled, which could have affected defense planning.

All organizations involved in the initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine are registered in the Czech Republic, and some of them have close ties to government officials, raising concerns about conflicts of interest.

These companies charge at least four times higher commissions for their brokerage activities than Ukrainian state arms brokers, who claim they could buy more ammunition themselves with donor funds.

The investigation found no evidence of a Czech initiative to supply substandard ammunition that reportedly exploded prematurely. On the contrary, there were indications that these claims may be linked to disinformation spread by Russia.