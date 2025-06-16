MP announced when the appointment of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine will be unblocked

Ustinova believes that there will be no new appointments to the court in the near future

Illustrative photo: press service of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine

The appointment of judges to the Constitutional Court will be unblocked when the need arises to hold elections, said Oleksandra Ustinova, Ukrainian MP from Holos, in a comment to the LIGA.net article.

She believes that there will be no appointments of new judges to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine in the near future, but at the same time she is convinced that the process will be unblocked "when the issue of elections arises."

"This is the only body, along with parliament, that can protect the legitimacy of decision-making in this country," the politician noted.

In comments to the same text, former judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Viktor Shyshkin stated that the failure to appoint new judges to the instance could lead to speculation about democratic processes in Ukraine. At the same time, People's Deputy from the Servant of the People Fedir Venislavsky noted that there is "no threat to statehood" from the fact that this institution is currently short of judges.