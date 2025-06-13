MP from Kupyanshchyna gets six years in prison for collaborationism

Illustrative photo: armyinform.com.ua

The Osnovyanskyi District Court of Kharkiv found a deputy of the Kurylivka Village Council guilty of collaborationist activities and sentenced her to six years in prison with confiscation of property. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Officereports .

Before the full-scale invasion, the deputy worked as the secretary of the Kurylivka village council (Kupyanskyi district, Kharkiv region).

The court proved that in July 2022, after the occupation of part of the region, she voluntarily agreed to take the position of acting head of the sector in the occupation administration of the Kupyansky district.

The woman organized the work of her department, processed documents for registering citizens' places of residence, issued certificates, and provided consultations to residents on social issues.

After the de-occupation of the Kharkiv region, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed the person involved in the case. She was held in custody until the trial.

During the trial, the woman changed her position several times. First, she admitted guilt partially, then fully, and then returned to her original position.

The deputy emphasized that, despite the fact that she held a managerial position, she did not give instructions to her subordinates. In this way, she tried to convince the court that she did not perform organizational and administrative functions, and therefore there were grounds for reclassifying her actions to a milder article.

Based on the evidence provided by the prosecution, the court did not support the defendant's arguments and found her guilty of collaboration. She was sentenced to six years in prison with confiscation of property. The convict was also banned from holding positions in state and local government bodies of Ukraine for a period of 10 years.

On May 19, it was reported that the Industrial District Court of Kharkiv found a deputy of the Dvorichansk Village Council of the Kharkiv region guilty of collaborationist activities and sentenced her to nine years in prison with confiscation of property.