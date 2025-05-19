In Kharkiv, a deputy from the People's Party of Ukraine was sentenced to nine years for collaborationism

The woman is wanted and will serve her sentence from the moment of actual detention.

Illustrative photo: Biennial Info

The Industrial District Court of Kharkiv found a deputy of the Dvorichansk Village Council of the Kharkiv region guilty of collaborationist activities and sentenced her to nine years in prison with confiscation of property. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Officereports this.

As the pre-trial investigation established, a 51-year-old woman, who was elected as a village deputy from the now banned political party Opposition Platform — For Life in 2020, voluntarily decided to work for the enemy during the occupation of the village of Dvorichna by Russian troops in 2022.

In July 2022, she took up the position of "acting head of the Dvorichansky territorial administration" of the so-called "military civil administration" of the Kupyansky district of the Kharkiv region.

The convict ensured the work of her department, in particular, she was responsible for recruiting personnel and issuing salaries to subordinate employees.

She also provided Russian curators with information about vacant premises in the area, which the invaders later converted into enterprises and institutions.

The trial took place in the absence of the defendant in the case, who, according to the prosecutor's office, is hiding in the Russian Federation. The convicted person is wanted.

"The term of serving the sentence will be calculated from the moment of actual detention. As long as she evades punishment, the statute of limitations is suspended," the prosecutor's office noted.

According to the article on collaborative activities (Part 5, Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), in addition to imprisonment with confiscation of property, the court banned the deputy from holding certain positions in state authorities and/or local self-government for a period of 10 years.