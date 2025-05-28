MPs wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of Canada calling for confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation

The confiscated funds will be an aid to Ukraine and a "punishment" for Russia for its crimes

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: fotobank.rada.gov.ua)

Ukrainian MPs have appealed to the new Canadian government and called for the confiscation of Russian frozen assets, both sovereign and private. This is stated in a letter from the parliamentarians to the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

Canada was the first country to confiscate the assets of Russian oligarchs back in 2022. It is noted that the letter was supported by more than three dozen MPs.

The document emphasizes that due to the full-scale war, Ukraine needs stable financing for reconstruction, and the confiscation of frozen Russian assets will not only cover this need, but also confirm the principle that aggressors must pay for the damage they have caused.

The letter says that Canada's move in 2022 reflects the country's commitment to ensure that those who contributed to and profited from Russia's aggression are held accountable.

"We also support an open letter from European political and opinion leaders to Canadian political leaders calling for decisive action to advance the seizure of Russian assets ahead of the Canadian G7 summit. This momentum will be an opportunity to deepen international cooperation and strengthen global resolve," the statement said .

The parliamentarians also noted that the only step approved so far is the transfer to Ukraine of the proceeds of $300 billion of frozen Russian assets, but this is not enough to restore Ukraine and punish Russia.

"Canada has already set a precedent for the confiscation of such funds, and we hope that this country will demonstrate its resolve in the future," emphasized MP and initiator of the appeal Kira Rudyk.