Disability commissions to be disbanded by year-end – Zeleskyy

Plans also include digitalization and a review of "unjustified decisions" on the disability status of officials, as well as an audit of the related pension payments

Meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (Screenshot from the video)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) meeting addressing abuses related to the medical and social expert commissions (MSECs) and the misuse of disability status by officials. Following the meeting, a presidential decree was issued to implement the NSDC's decision, which included disbanding the MSECs.

The NSDC instructed the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament), together with the Ministry of Health, to draft a bill leading to the dissolution of the MSECs and submit it to parliament by 31 December 2024. The proposed legislation will focus on reforming the medical-social examination system in Ukraine.

"The NSDC defined a list of measures to restore fairness. I approved them with a decree," the President wrote.

Key measures include "digitalization of procedures for all stages of medical and social expert commissions, a thorough inspection of MSEC members' declarations, as well as verification and revision of unjustified decisions on the disability status of officials, and an audit of the relevant pension accruals."

Zelenskyy also announced legislative changes for the urgent reform of the medical and social expertise system in Ukraine, as well as a review of the pension payment system and mechanisms for government officials.

However, the President emphasized, "I believe that accountability for this situation must be personal."

He instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to address the issue at the level of central executive authorities, including relevant ministries and stressed the need for personnel changes.

The meeting featured reports from Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) head Vasyl Maliuk and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko regarding investigations and checks on criminal offenses.

Zelenskyy noted that many instances of violations and "clearly fraudulent disability claims by officials" were identified.

Government-level actions were outlined in reports by the Prime Minister, Health Minister Viktor Liashko, and Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych.